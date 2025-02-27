The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 27, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shruti Haasan makes a striking international debut in The Eye, a British psychological thriller. Its trailer has finally been released. She plays Diana, a widow who uncovers a sinister ritual while scattering her husband’s ashes on a remote island. Directed by Daphne Schmon, the film blends suspense and supernatural intrigue. With a gripping trailer and festival nominations, The Eye is set to impress global audiences.

