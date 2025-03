Sonakshi Sinha shut down trolls questioning why her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, wasn’t part of her Holi celebrations. Posting festive photos from her film set, she clarified, 'Zaheer is in Mumbai, and I’m shooting… thanda paani dalo sar pe!' The couple, who married in 2024 after seven years of dating, has faced online criticism before. Despite negativity, their love remains strong.