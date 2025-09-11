MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Soha Ali Khan Opens Up: Family, Films & Why She Started ‘All About Her’ Podcast | Table for Two

Published : Sep 11 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Bollywood royalty, actor, author, and podcaster — @SohaAliKhanP joins us on Table for Two in a candid conversation you don’t want to miss. In this exclusive, Soha opens up about: - Her bond with her mother, Sharmila Tagore - Growing up in a legendary family and carrying the Pataudi legacy - Why she started her podcast All About Her - Parenting, family dynamics, and finding her own path This is just a glimpse of the full conversation — where Soha shares stories that are personal, heartfelt, and inspiring. 📌 Don’t miss the complete Episode 10 of Table for Two with Akshay Oberoi — premiering on September 13, 2025 at 7 PM IST. Credits: Host: Shizaa Arshad Khan Direction & Production: Gouri Prabhakar Cinematography: PK Photography & Team HMU: Ankita Ingale Editors: George C Alex Editorial Head: Sunita Iyer 📌 Subscribe & hit the bell icon so you never miss an episode of Table for Two, where India’s most influential voices come together for unfiltered conversations.

Entertainment

