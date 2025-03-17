Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left fans speculating after recent Instagram pictures showed her matching tattoo with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya fading! The two had inked identical arrow tattoos, symbolizing their bond. With Samantha previously expressing regret over permanent tattoos, fans wonder if she’s getting it removed. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has moved on, recently marrying actress Sobhita Dhulipala.