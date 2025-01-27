Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share an X-ray of her foot after sustaining three fractures and a muscle tear during a gym workout. The actress revealed she hasn’t been able to stand for two weeks and expressed how much she misses standing on her own feet. Her upcoming film, Chhaava is set to hit the silver screen in February, 2025. Rashmika urged her fans to prioritize their health, writing, 'Take good care of yourselves.' Fans poured in love and wishes for her speedy recovery.

