Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia, the popular YouTuber behind BeerBiceps, reportedly lost over 2 million subscribers on YouTube following controversial remarks made on the show 'India's Got Latent'. The backlash extended to his Instagram, where he lost 140,000 followers, says reports. Additionally, Virat Kohli unfollowed him, intensifying the controversy. This fallout not only affects his social media presence but could also impact his brand deals.