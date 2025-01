Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor, tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a white-themed wedding in Goa on January 12. The intimate affair was attended by family members like Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, though Ranbir and Kareena were notably absent. The couple, childhood friends who began dating in 2023, had a roka ceremony in late 2024.