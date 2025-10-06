MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'

Does superstar Balakrishna really consider Pragya Jaiswal his “lucky charm"? Find out!

Shiza Arshad Khan
Published : Oct 06 2025, 06:47 PM IST | Updated : Oct 06 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Share this Video

In an exclusive with Table for Two on Asianet, acclaimed actor Pragya Jaiswal opened up about her journey, upcoming projects, and a question many fans wonder about: Does superstar Balakrishna really consider her his “lucky charm”?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

 Pragya responded, saying, “See, the way Telugu audiences are, movie‐love is in their culture. Every weekend the whole family goes to the theaters…good movie, bad movie, doesn’t matter! They worship their heroes. Balakrishna sir is deeply loved and worshipped, and I didn’t fully see that phenomenon until I worked with him. When a pairing on screen works, the audience celebrates the pair. I don’t know what Sir thinks personally, he hasn’t said much, but he did once say that I’m his lucky charm.”

She went on to note how her film Akhanda with Balakrishna was a major commercial success, especially coming post-COVID when things were uncertain. And her more recent film, Daaku Maharaj, also did excellent business at the box office.

Pragya Jaiswal, who began her journey in Indian cinema with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Virattu/Dega in 2014, rose to prominence with the critically acclaimed Telugu war drama Kanche (2015), which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South. Over the years, she has built a versatile filmography spanning Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, with notable performances in films such as Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, and Achari America Yatra. After a brief hiatus, Pragya made a powerful comeback with Akhanda (2021) opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna - a massive post-pandemic blockbuster that reaffirmed her standing in the Telugu industry. Her collaboration with Balakrishna continued with Daaku Maharaj (2025), another high-octane commercial success that cemented their pairing as one of the most beloved in contemporary Telugu cinema. With her recent Hindi outing Khel Khel Mein and upcoming Telugu projects reportedly in the works, Pragya continues to expand her creative range, balancing glamour with substance and maintaining a consistent presence across industries.

Related Video

Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'
Now Playing
Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Bottle Factory’ Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Bottle Factory’ Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Shine at 71st National Film Awards
Now Playing
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Shine at 71st National Film Awards
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Fights Kunickaa, Accuses Her of Instigating Rift With Farhana in Kitchen Task!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Fights Kunickaa, Accuses Her of Instigating Rift With Farhana in Kitchen Task!
Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood | Unfiltered Reactions - What We Loved & What We Didn’t
Now Playing
Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood | Unfiltered Reactions - What We Loved & What We Didn’t
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aneesh and Akbar Regain Their Lost Powers, House Dynamics Shift
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aneesh and Akbar Regain Their Lost Powers, House Dynamics Shift
Bigg Boss 19: Team Pranit vs Team Shehbaz – Nomination Task Turns into Roast Battle!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Team Pranit vs Team Shehbaz – Nomination Task Turns into Roast Battle!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Rena Fathima Gets Evicted After 50 Days in House
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Rena Fathima Gets Evicted After 50 Days in House
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa-Zeishan Explosive Clash – ‘Wasseypur Ka Gunda vs Mumbai Ki Maharani!’
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa-Zeishan Explosive Clash – ‘Wasseypur Ka Gunda vs Mumbai Ki Maharani!’
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Accuses Nevin Of Double-Meaning Remarks
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Accuses Nevin Of Double-Meaning Remarks

Entertainment

Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'
49:20
Now Playing
Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Bottle Factory’ Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Bottle Factory’ Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Shine at 71st National Film Awards
01:19
Now Playing
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Shine at 71st National Film Awards
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Fights Kunickaa, Accuses Her of Instigating Rift With Farhana in Kitchen Task!
03:45
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Fights Kunickaa, Accuses Her of Instigating Rift With Farhana in Kitchen Task!

News

Ambassador MK Bhadrakumar Talks H-1B Visa, Fentanyl Crisis & Trump’s UNGA Speech | EXCLUSIVE
18:41
Now Playing
Ambassador MK Bhadrakumar Talks H-1B Visa, Fentanyl Crisis & Trump’s UNGA Speech | EXCLUSIVE
Syrian President Al-Sharaa In UNGA Speech Demands Sanctions End, Vows to Rebuild Nation
09:10
Now Playing
Syrian President Al-Sharaa In UNGA Speech Demands Sanctions End, Vows to Rebuild Nation
How are Indian Drones changing the Defence Game? | Mic'd Up With ideaForge's Ankit Mehta | Podcast
40:39
Now Playing
How are Indian Drones changing the Defence Game? | Mic'd Up With ideaForge's Ankit Mehta | Podcast

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?