Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'

In an exclusive with Table for Two on Asianet, acclaimed actor Pragya Jaiswal opened up about her journey, upcoming projects, and a question many fans wonder about: Does superstar Balakrishna really consider her his “lucky charm”?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pragya responded, saying, “See, the way Telugu audiences are, movie‐love is in their culture. Every weekend the whole family goes to the theaters…good movie, bad movie, doesn’t matter! They worship their heroes. Balakrishna sir is deeply loved and worshipped, and I didn’t fully see that phenomenon until I worked with him. When a pairing on screen works, the audience celebrates the pair. I don’t know what Sir thinks personally, he hasn’t said much, but he did once say that I’m his lucky charm.”

She went on to note how her film Akhanda with Balakrishna was a major commercial success, especially coming post-COVID when things were uncertain. And her more recent film, Daaku Maharaj, also did excellent business at the box office.

Pragya Jaiswal, who began her journey in Indian cinema with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Virattu/Dega in 2014, rose to prominence with the critically acclaimed Telugu war drama Kanche (2015), which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South. Over the years, she has built a versatile filmography spanning Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, with notable performances in films such as Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, and Achari America Yatra. After a brief hiatus, Pragya made a powerful comeback with Akhanda (2021) opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna - a massive post-pandemic blockbuster that reaffirmed her standing in the Telugu industry. Her collaboration with Balakrishna continued with Daaku Maharaj (2025), another high-octane commercial success that cemented their pairing as one of the most beloved in contemporary Telugu cinema. With her recent Hindi outing Khel Khel Mein and upcoming Telugu projects reportedly in the works, Pragya continues to expand her creative range, balancing glamour with substance and maintaining a consistent presence across industries.