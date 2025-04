South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has dismissed allegations about his past relationship with Kim Sae Ron, presenting forensic evidence at a press conference. He stated that 92% of the 2016 and 2018 chats were fabricated, as per analysis by Trubaum. Kim has filed a 120 billion KRW defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family and a YouTube channel. However, doubts remain over the report’s credibility.