Kannappa Teaser OUT: Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal in Much-Awaited Mythology!

The teaser of Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal, is finally here! This mythological epic promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience with stunning visuals, powerful performances, and a gripping narrative. Akshay Kumar debuts as Lord Shiva in Telugu cinema, while Prabhas stuns as Rudra. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film brings to life the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. Watch.