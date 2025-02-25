Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Getting DIVORCED? Know the Latest Updates

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 25, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Recent reports suggesting that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are heading for divorce after 37 years of marriage have been dismissed by their family. Nephew Krushna Abhishek and niece Arti Singh have reassured fans that the couple's relationship remains strong. While Sunita previously mentioned they live separately due to differing lifestyles, she emphasized that their marriage is solid. The couple has two children, Yashvardan and Tina Ahuja.

