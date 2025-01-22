Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 6:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 6:58 PM IST

The highly anticipated trailer for 'Chhaava,' starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is out now. offering an intense glimpse into the Maratha warrior's life. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Adding grandeur to the story, A.R. Rahman’s powerful music elevates the narrative. 'Chhaava' is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

