Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

The highly anticipated trailer for 'Chhaava,' starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is out now. offering an intense glimpse into the Maratha warrior's life. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Adding grandeur to the story, A.R. Rahman’s powerful music elevates the narrative. 'Chhaava' is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.