MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 11 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Share this Video

In a dramatic first-week twist, Munshi Ranjith became the season’s first evictee after receiving the fewest votes. Mohanlal hinted at yet another eviction mid-week, leaving contestants on edge. The host also pulled up inmates for breaking rules, setting the tone for a no-nonsense season ahead.

Related Video

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Now Playing
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Now Playing
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Tanishk Bagchi on Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up on Saiyaara Story and Global Charts Success
Now Playing
Tanishk Bagchi on Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up on Saiyaara Story and Global Charts Success
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Nevin And Binzy’s Heated Clash STUNS The House!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Nevin And Binzy’s Heated Clash STUNS The House!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Shaitya, Ranjeet, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Renu, Aryan, Sarika
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Shaitya, Ranjeet, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Renu, Aryan, Sarika
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Akbar’s ‘Septic Tank’ Slur on Renu Sudhi Sparks Outrage, Wins Task Power
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Akbar’s ‘Septic Tank’ Slur on Renu Sudhi Sparks Outrage, Wins Task Power
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Bhagyathinte Panipetti Task Turns Into Warzone!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Bhagyathinte Panipetti Task Turns Into Warzone!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
Now Playing
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
03:29
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
01:17
Now Playing
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
01:13
Now Playing
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Tanishk Bagchi on Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up on Saiyaara Story and Global Charts Success
35:10
Now Playing
Tanishk Bagchi on Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up on Saiyaara Story and Global Charts Success

News

INDIA Bloc MPs March To EC Office Over ‘Vote Chori’ Row
03:29
Now Playing
INDIA Bloc MPs March To EC Office Over ‘Vote Chori’ Row
Lok Sabha Adjourned After 14 Minutes Amid Huge Ruckus | Opposition Protest
01:59
Now Playing
Lok Sabha Adjourned After 14 Minutes Amid Huge Ruckus | Opposition Protest
Rahul, Priyanka Detained During INDIA Bloc Protest In Delhi
01:37
Now Playing
Rahul, Priyanka Detained During INDIA Bloc Protest In Delhi

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?