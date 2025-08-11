Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
In a dramatic first-week twist, Munshi Ranjith became the season’s first evictee after receiving the fewest votes. Mohanlal hinted at yet another eviction mid-week, leaving contestants on edge. The host also pulled up inmates for breaking rules, setting the tone for a no-nonsense season ahead.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:29
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing