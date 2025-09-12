Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Noora and Akbar Lock Horns in Shoes Factory Task
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 promo shows a fiery showdown during the Shoes Factory task as Noora and Akbar clash head-on. What began as a task dispute quickly turned personal, with both raising their voices. Housemates were forced to intervene as tensions escalated, sparking buzz across social media.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:41
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing