Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Mridul Tiwari For Saving Ashnoor & Abhishek!

In the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan unloaded on house captain Mridul Tiwari for his controversial decision to shield Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj from nominations, despite their violation of clear rules. Salman asked Mridul: 'What were you expecting by saving them?' and warned that even if he wins, the season won’t be remembered for his name or game.

