Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur's Journey Ends in Shocking Eviction

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 30 2025, 02:02 PM IST
The storm inside the Bigg Boss 19 house just got its most explosive twist yet — Ashnoor Kaur is out. During the crucial 'Ticket To Finale' task, she allegedly struck fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. The show’s host, Salman Khan, slammed her action as a serious rule breach, and forced her eviction — farewell, dreams of the finale.

