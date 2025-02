Bigg Boss 18 has been packed with fiery confrontations. Avinash Mishra vs. Eisha Singh clashed over the term 'womanizer', while Rajat Dalal vs. Shehzada had a near-physical fight. Karan Veer Mehra vs. Avinash Mishra took their rivalry to personal attacks. Digvijay Rathee vs. Rajat Dalal fought over fairness in tasks. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar had an emotional breakdown, highlighting the show's intense atmosphere.