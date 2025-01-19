Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track
In the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, contestants Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena engaged in a high-energy face-off, performing to Animal's 'Arjan Vailly Re' and Don's title track. Their dynamic choreography and intense expressions captivated the audience, showcasing their growth throughout the season. This performance added a thrilling highlight to the finale, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next season.