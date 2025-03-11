Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

The teaser for 'Bam Bam Bhole,' a vibrant Holi-themed song from the upcoming film Sikandar, has been released, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The song featuring the duo's energetic dance moves, capturing the festive spirit of Holi. Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. The full 'Bam Bam Bhole' song is scheduled for release on March 11.