Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 11, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

The teaser for 'Bam Bam Bhole,' a vibrant Holi-themed song from the upcoming film Sikandar, has been released, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The song featuring the duo's energetic dance moves, capturing the festive spirit of Holi. Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. The full 'Bam Bam Bhole' song is scheduled for release on March 11.

Recent Videos

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Welcomed with Bihari Traditional Geet Gawai at Port Louis in Mauritius | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Welcomed with Bihari Traditional Geet Gawai at Port Louis in Mauritius | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood
Entertainment

Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?
Entertainment

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔
Entertainment

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'
Entertainment

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release
Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!
Entertainment

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!
Entertainment

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Must See

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable
World News

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage
India News

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable
World News

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable