Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Apoorva Mukhija, known for her influential online presence, recently appeared in the film 'Nadaaniyan' alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Despite her commendable performance, fans observed her absence from promotional events and social media discussions about the film. This led to speculations, especially amidst her involvement in the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. Supporters expressed empathy, suggesting she deserved recognition for her acting skills.