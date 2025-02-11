'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy
Singer B Praak slammed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making derogatory comments, calling it against Indian culture. 'This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents?' he questioned. Praak canceled his podcast appearance and urged creators to promote positive values. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court addressed a related case, noting that disparaging references in Allahbadia’s podcast had been removed.