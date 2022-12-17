BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India had to toil to pile pressure on Bangladesh on Day 4 of the opening Chittagong Test. Meanwhile, Paras Mhambrey feels that batting became easy on the track, while the Indians did not give away free runs.

A wicketless first session on Saturday might have frustrated India in the opening Test against Bangladesh. Still, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said his team was rewarded for being patient on a placid track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday. Chasing a massive 513, Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan (100) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) frustrated the Indian bowers for the entire opening session and added a record 124 for the first wicket. But, the visitors pulled back things in the subsequent two sessions as they reduced Bangladesh to 272/6 at stumps on the fourth day and took control of the match.

"Batting was becoming easy. But we didn't give away freebies. Because of our good bowling in the first session, we were rewarded in the next two sessions. It was about patience, as we knew the wicket would be easy and hard work [for us]. The focus was on hitting the right areas, creating the opportunities, even when there's a half chance," Mhambrey told reporters after Day 4 proceeded.

India had declared its second innings at 252/8 with less than an hour to go on Day 3, setting Bangladesh the stiff chase. "We knew we had enough runs on the board, had the cushion of a big lead. There was no panic whatsoever. The dressing room environment was calm. We pulled back, picking six wickets next two sessions make little inroads. We still have to be patient. Overall I'm thrilled with the way we bowled," Mhambrey added.

With his triple strike, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers. "What stood out with Axar was the pace with which he bowled. It's not easy for the batters to step out to him, the angle he created and the way he released the ball. It's complicated for the batters to decide whether to leave it or play it, especially where the ball was turning a little bit, you have to play those deliveries, and that's where he stood out for me," Mhambrey said.

Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a dream comeback to the Test side after more than 22 months and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings. "It's a lot of work that he has put in. People were discussing his speed. He's slower in the air. Credit goes to him. He has made changes to his run-up, angles... It allows him to be a little quicker in the air. He has been unfortunate last few years, got a knee injury and got hit in nets when he returned."

On pacer Mohammed Siraj, Mhambrey said, "It's about the character and attitude he carries. Every game he plays, he gives you that opportunity. Even on a calm track like this, he created opportunity."

(With inputs from PTI)