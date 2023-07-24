The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you the top 4 motorcycles to consider buying in India in 2023.

It becomes difficult to select the best motorcycle when there are more than 200 models available in the Indian market. In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Yamaha XSR 155, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Karizma ZMR are top 4 motorcycles to consider buying in 2023.