    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on January 11 displayed the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023. The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range. Watch the unveiling video here.
     

    Auto Expo 2023 in India has been kicked off with the Maruti Suzuki event with the unveiling of its electric concept SUV the 'eVX'. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday displayed the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023.

    The Concept Electric SUV eVX has the following specifications: Dimensions are 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm. The platform is a brand-new EV platform. The battery has a 60kWh capacity and uses safe battery technology.

    Suzuki's trademark SUV, the eVX is built with an aerodynamic shape, a long wheelbase, fewer overhangs, and the best possible ground clearance. The Concept Electric SUV eVX is built on a specialised EV platform that combines safe battery technology and is intended to provide class-leading interior comfort, convenience, and connected capabilities.

    The eVX electric SUV concept is developed by Suzuki from ground up and it will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack and will offer a range of upto 550 kms. It will also have a longer wheelbase and will be a mid-size electric SUV with connected car features.

    The Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift are just a few of the 16 cars the business has on exhibit at the Auto Expo.

