Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

"It is an Indian scooter suitable for Indian requirements like height, weight and usage. They are made up of 100 per cent Indian components," said Godawari Electric Motors CEO Hyder Khan.

Electric vehicle maker Godawari Electric Motors on Thursday unveiled the prototype of the Eblu Feo scooter during the ongoing Auto Expo in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Godawari Electric Motors CEO Hyder Khan said: "We have launched a scooter that is specially designed for families. It is very solid and offers a very comfortable ride. The scooters have a motor of 1.5 kilowatts and a battery of 42ah, giving a confirmed mileage of 100 kilometres. As you can see, both the wheels have got disc brakes for efficient and safe braking. We will launch them in April this year."

When asked how different their products were from their competitors, he said: It is an Indian scooter suitable for Indian requirements like height, weight and usage. They are made up of 100 per cent Indian components, and it is going to be pure value for money and at a very attractive price.

Asked about how he perceives the Indian bike sector to be in the 2023-24 financial year, Khan said: "The electric market is growing very fast, and people have started adopting them. For starters, the quality of electric vehicles is also increasing now through the level that people are trying to adapt to even getting more confident about the product. Our scooters are going to come with a 3-year warranty and 50,000 kilometres ride."

For now, Godawari has not revealed the prices of their offerings. "Since it is in the prototype stage, so we have not worked on the pricing. However, it will be a very value for money pricing."

