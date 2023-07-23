'We shall bid adieu...' Elon Musk to replace Twitter iconic bird logo soon

Elon Musk, Twitter owner, dropped a bombshell saying that he plans to rebrand the platform. "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted.

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday took to the micro-blogging application and announced that he is changing the Twitter logo. The Tesla CEO also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it ‘X’.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also imposing daily limits on how many direct messages unverified accounts can send. The company stated that users without a verified badge or a Twitter Blue membership would be impacted by the changes starting on Friday.

The firm did not specify the precise DM cap, but made it clear that users who wish to send an unlimited number of DMs must subscribe to Twitter Blue, a premium service that costs Rs 900 a month in India and comes with a number of features and benefits.

Elon Musk has recently asked Twitter users to upgrade to verified subscribers status, promising them a monthly income of hundreds of dollars from ad revenue sharing.

He urged them to sign up for Twitter Blue, a premium membership, without clarifying how they could do this without registering 5 million monthly impressions and having more than 10,000 followers—the two essential requirements for earning money via ad revenue sharing on Twitter.

Just a few days ago, Musk introduced xAI, a new artificial intelligence startup whose goal it is to "understand the universe." Musk now comments on Twitter's rebranding. Musk recently announced the formation of xAI after accusing companies like OpenAI and Google of developing the technology without considering risks to humans.

