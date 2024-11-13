BEWARE! 5 words & phrases you should NEVER Google to avoid being hacked or scammed

Cybersecurity experts have now cautioned that some popular search terms could be traps set by cybercriminals, luring unsuspecting users into their web.

BEWARE! 5 words & phrases you should NEVER Google to avoid being hacked or scammed shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

 

Googling is undoubtedly a quick, safe way to get answers. But cybersecurity experts have now cautioned that some popular search terms could be traps set by cybercriminals, luring unsuspecting users into their web.

Just last week, hackers reportedly hijacked the Google search results for "Are Bengal cats legal in Australia?" Cybersecurity firm SOPHOS issued an urgent alert on its website, warning people against entering this specific phrase into search engines. Reports indicate that those who searched this question and click on certain links at the top of the results had their data stolen.

What is SEO poisoning

"SEO poisoning is a tactic used by cybercriminals to manipulate search engine results and then direct users to malicious websites which often look genuine," explained Jake Moore, a global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, reported DailyMail.

"When users click on these links they are taken to sites that expose them to malware that often immediately downloads, compromising the computer’s security and potentially leading to data theft or device infections," he added.

Also read: Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

5 words/phrases on Google that could leave you vulnerable to hackers

The high-risk terms on Google search include, "Customer service number", "Easy Loans", "Online Viagra", "Google Authenticator", "Sports mental toughness questionnaire".

Customer service number

Cybersecurity firm TorGuard has identified similar schemes targeting customer service searches, particularly impersonating helplines of well-known companies. These scammers purchase ad space so that their fake numbers appear at the top of the search results, exploiting users’ trust in the prominence of search listings.

According to TorGuard’s founder Ben Van Pelt, "They receive these calls, sometimes hundreds daily, and they convincingly mimic a technician." He advises people to retrieve customer service numbers only from official websites to avoid these scams.

Easy loans

Hackers exploit users searching for quick cash with high-ranking links that redirect them to malicious sites. Once on these pages, victims may be tricked into handing over sensitive banking information or downloading malware disguised as loan application forms or employment software. 

Google Authenticator

Scammers also frequently impersonate the Google Authenticator app, a vital tool for two-factor authentication. An incident earlier this year led users to download malware instead of the actual app, revealing the risks of clicking on ads for app downloads rather than sourcing them directly from official repositories.

Sports Mental Toughness Questionnaire

Researchers at Menlo Security found over 2,000 compromised terms, including "Sports Mental Toughness Questionnaire," designed to trap users looking for sports-related information. According to Moore, "It [SEO poisoning] is often hard to spot but will usually be used specifically for people using Google to search for documents and PDFs rather than websites."

Online Viagra

This year, cybercriminals capitalized on the popularity of "Online Viagra" searches to redirect users to fraudulent pharmaceutical sites. In what’s called a "pharma hack," poorly secured WordPress sites are infiltrated and filled with links to fake drug websites.

These malicious sites, disguised as legitimate, can easily fool users into giving up personal information or purchasing counterfeit products.

As these deceptive tactics grow more sophisticated, cybersecurity experts advise cautious searching. 

Also read: Donald Trump to create new 'warrior board' to purge military generals 'lacking leadership quality': Report

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Starlink coming to India Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio gcw

Is Starlink coming to India? Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India anr

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India

Reliance Jio Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition anr

Reliance Jio's Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition

Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka Anjanadri hills shares journey on social media vkp

'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700 anr

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon