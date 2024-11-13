BEWARE! 5 words & phrases you should NEVER Google to avoid being hacked or scammed

Cybersecurity experts have now cautioned that some popular search terms could be traps set by cybercriminals, luring unsuspecting users into their web.

Googling is undoubtedly a quick, safe way to get answers. But cybersecurity experts have now cautioned that some popular search terms could be traps set by cybercriminals, luring unsuspecting users into their web.

Just last week, hackers reportedly hijacked the Google search results for "Are Bengal cats legal in Australia?" Cybersecurity firm SOPHOS issued an urgent alert on its website, warning people against entering this specific phrase into search engines. Reports indicate that those who searched this question and click on certain links at the top of the results had their data stolen.

What is SEO poisoning

"SEO poisoning is a tactic used by cybercriminals to manipulate search engine results and then direct users to malicious websites which often look genuine," explained Jake Moore, a global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, reported DailyMail.

"When users click on these links they are taken to sites that expose them to malware that often immediately downloads, compromising the computer’s security and potentially leading to data theft or device infections," he added.

5 words/phrases on Google that could leave you vulnerable to hackers

The high-risk terms on Google search include, "Customer service number", "Easy Loans", "Online Viagra", "Google Authenticator", "Sports mental toughness questionnaire".

Customer service number

Cybersecurity firm TorGuard has identified similar schemes targeting customer service searches, particularly impersonating helplines of well-known companies. These scammers purchase ad space so that their fake numbers appear at the top of the search results, exploiting users’ trust in the prominence of search listings.

According to TorGuard’s founder Ben Van Pelt, "They receive these calls, sometimes hundreds daily, and they convincingly mimic a technician." He advises people to retrieve customer service numbers only from official websites to avoid these scams.

Easy loans

Hackers exploit users searching for quick cash with high-ranking links that redirect them to malicious sites. Once on these pages, victims may be tricked into handing over sensitive banking information or downloading malware disguised as loan application forms or employment software.

Google Authenticator

Scammers also frequently impersonate the Google Authenticator app, a vital tool for two-factor authentication. An incident earlier this year led users to download malware instead of the actual app, revealing the risks of clicking on ads for app downloads rather than sourcing them directly from official repositories.

Sports Mental Toughness Questionnaire

Researchers at Menlo Security found over 2,000 compromised terms, including "Sports Mental Toughness Questionnaire," designed to trap users looking for sports-related information. According to Moore, "It [SEO poisoning] is often hard to spot but will usually be used specifically for people using Google to search for documents and PDFs rather than websites."

Online Viagra

This year, cybercriminals capitalized on the popularity of "Online Viagra" searches to redirect users to fraudulent pharmaceutical sites. In what’s called a "pharma hack," poorly secured WordPress sites are infiltrated and filled with links to fake drug websites.

These malicious sites, disguised as legitimate, can easily fool users into giving up personal information or purchasing counterfeit products.

As these deceptive tactics grow more sophisticated, cybersecurity experts advise cautious searching.

