    Google reportedly working on new AI product 'Genesis' for writing latest news

    Google is reportedly testing a new AI tool that will help journalists write news articles. Codenamed Genesis, the AI assistant has already been demoed for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Genesis can take information of current events and generate content for news.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    New artificial intelligence (AI) software called Genesis is being tested by Google. By analysing current events and pertinent data, an AI technology will be able to produce news stories. News organisations including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal, had been shown this new innovation by Google.

    The Genesis AI, which functions as a writing assistant in essence, intends to expedite and simplify journalistic activities so that reporters may devote more time to more difficult work. According to Google, this technology is a responsible step in leading the publishing sector away from the dangers of generative AI.

    According to media reports, some officials who were present for Google's pitch expressed concern over the possible repercussions. They emphasised the importance of human creativity in producing factual and artistic news stories and expressed worry about how this AI tool would compromise journalistic ethics.

    Genesis AI is not yet the subject of an official Google statement.

    Google's foray into news-writing AI has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate about the technology's role in shaping the future of journalism. Around the world, news organisations are debating how to use AI in their newsrooms properly. The issue of compromising accuracy and the dissemination of false information is also a glaring consequence of the new technology. 

    During one of its initial presentations earlier this year, Google's own chatbot Bard was observed making serious factual errors. Although chatbots and big language models are improving, the lack of tools to recognise AI-written content is another barrier the AI industry must overcome.   

    The possible consequences of Genesis AI, which is still in the testing stage, will surely prompt conversations inside the sector. While AI has the potential to significantly increase the production of news, questions remain regarding the reliability and validity of information produced by AI as opposed to human-written articles.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
