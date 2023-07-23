ChatGPT app for Android launching next week: Here's how you can pre-register yourself

OpenAI is set to release the Android version of its ChatGPT app, which has already been listed on the Google Play Store. Android users can pre-order the app now. Here's how you can do the same.

With the formal launch scheduled for the following week, Android users may pre-register for OpenAI's ChatGPT app on the Google Play Store right now. The iOS version of the app has been available for about two months, but it has been unclear when the Android version will be launched until lately.

On Twitter, OpenAI announced that pre-orders for the ChatGPT app for Android users are now open in the Google Play Store and that the software will launch next week.

Currently, Android users may access the ChatGPT website via a browser to access the generative AI platform. However, if the iPhone app is any indicator, users may anticipate a more user-friendly UI and maybe even haptic feedback when interacting with the app's user interface on the Android version—just as it does for iOS.

Additionally, aside from how menus work, the app's UI appears to be very identical from the screenshots posted in the Play Store description. On Android, the top-left hamburger menu has taken the position of the three-dot menu that was present on iOS.

Follow these steps to pre-register for the ChatGPT Android app:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.

Search for ‘ChatGPT’

Click "Install."

When the programme is accessible, it will be installed automatically, according to a dialogue box that will show up.

That’s it! The app will automatically download and install on your Android device when it is available.

If you can't wait for ChatGPT's Android app, you might have already considered Microsoft's Bing app. Bing has been available on both Android and iOS since February, using its Prometheus Model and GPT-4.

Meanwhile, the competition in the chatbot world is heating up, as Google's Bard chatbot might have some reason to be concerned. Unlike ChatGPT, Bard doesn't have dedicated mobile apps. Instead, it relies on a web-based interface.

