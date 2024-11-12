BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India

BSNL has introduced a National Wi-Fi roaming service, allowing FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) users to access high-speed internet across India. This service aims to expand BSNL's reach and improve its image, particularly benefitting users in rural areas.

Following recent tariff hikes by private telecom operators, BSNL has gained fresh momentum and has been actively introducing new services. The state-run telecom company recently unveiled a refreshed logo and slogan, alongside the launch of seven new services nationwide. Among these is the national Wi-Fi roaming service, enabling BSNL FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) users to access the network from anywhere in India.

Currently, BSNL FTTH customers can only access high-speed internet from their registered location. However, with the launch of the new National Wi-Fi Roaming service, they will soon be able to enjoy high-speed broadband from any location across India.

How to access BSNL FTTH National Wi-Fi Roaming Service:

To access the BSNL FTTH National Wi-Fi Roaming service, customers need to register on the official BSNL portal at https://portal.bsnl.in/ftth/wifiroaming. During registration, users must provide their FTTH connection number along with the registered mobile number for verification purposes.

BSNL's new service is aimed at boosting its reputation and expanding its national reach. With this offering, users in rural areas can also access high-speed internet wherever there's a BSNL Wi-Fi connection, allowing them to make the most of their home internet service.

In contrast, private telecom companies like Jio and Airtel are less likely to provide such services, as they prefer customers to use their mobile networks when away from home.

