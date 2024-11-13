Is Starlink coming to India? Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

Elon Musk's Starlink aims to disrupt India's internet landscape, challenging giants like Airtel and Jio. With India boasting the world's cheapest internet, Musk's entry into this competitive market hinges on securing necessary licenses and navigating regulatory hurdles.

Is Starlink coming to India Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 9:04 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

Elon Musk's Starlink, a game-changer for internet customers in the most populous nation in the world, is expected to be the next big thing in India's telecom and internet industry. In addition to the national carrier BSNL, Elon Musk will be competing with industry titans like Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel and Mukesh Ambani's Jio to provide Indian consumers ultra-high speed access. It remains to be seen if he would be able to beat Jio and Airtel on price.

Right now, India offers the cheapest broadband and WiFi internet prices in the world. The richest person in the world right now, Elon Musk, could want to go into the most competitive internet data market in the world.

According to the telecom minister today, Starlink, which uses satellite constellations in near-Earth orbit to provide wireless internet service, is currently pursuing the necessary security clearances for a license to provide satellite broadband services in India. Should it meet the requirements outlined, it should receive a permit. Following New Delhi's announcement last month that it will grant satellite broadband spectrum administratively rather than through an auction, as Elon Musk had requested, Starlink's long-term aspirations to join India received a significant boost. Mukesh Ambani, a rival Indian telecom mogul, has requested an auction.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio currently dominates India's broadband market with more than 14 million wired subscribers.  Nearly 500 million people utilize Jio's mobile internet service. Nearly 300 million people use Airtel's broadband service. They are worried that, as satellite technology develops, they might lose clients to Elon Musk's Starlink, despite having already spent over $20 billion on spectrum auctions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India anr

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India

Reliance Jio Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition anr

Reliance Jio's Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition

Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka Anjanadri hills shares journey on social media vkp

'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700 anr

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know gcw

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know

Recent Stories

Zomato shares Swiggy surprise debut in share market on social media with beautiful message vkp

'You and I in this beautiful world': Zomato reacts to Swiggy's IPO debut with quirky message; post goes viral

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy gcw

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon