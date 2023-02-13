Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day 2023: Here's how to download and send WhatsApp special stickers

    Valentine's Day 2023: WhatsApp is widely used to send wishes and greetings on special occasions. If you're wondering how to get Valentine's Day stickers on your phone, here's how to get them. 

    Valentines Day 2023: Here's how to download and send WhatsApp special stickers - adt
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, and many couples have planned unique ways to express their love and affection for their partner. However, the classic way of expressing love through words and stickers remains unchanged. WhatsApp is widely used to send wishes and greetings on special occasions. If you're wondering how to get Valentine's Day stickers on your phone, here's how to do it,

    Valentine's Day 2023: know how to download the stickers (Android) 
    1) Go to WhatsApp and navigate the chat where you want to send the Valentine's Day stickers. In the text bar, tap on the smiley icon

    2) After you tap it, the stickers icon will appear next to the GIF button 

    3) You can access all of your stickers by clicking on the icon

    4) Scroll down to the bottom if you wish to add more stickers to your collection or explore more options. Select 'Get more stickers.' The window will take you to the Google Play Store, where you can download any of your preferred Valentine's Day stickers.

    5) Choose a sticker and download it. After the installation, open the app and select 'Add to WhatsApp.'

    6) After completing the process, you can access Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp. 

    Valentine's Day 2023: know how to download the stickers (iOS) 
    1) Third-party WhatsApp sticker apps are available for iOS users to download from the App Store and Google Play Store. Sticker.ly, Sticker Maker + Stickers, Stickles, and Wsticker are among the chat apps on the list. 

    2: You can add Valentine's Day stickers to your 'Favourites' list whenever you receive them. Long press a sticker and tap the star option to add it to your 'Favourite' collection

    3)  Click on the stickers option in the text bar, and you will find your 'favourite marked' stickers. 

    Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp

    Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

    Also Read: Valentine’s Week: Know when is Rose day, Propose, Chocolate, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug, Kiss day and V-day?

