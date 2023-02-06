Valentine’s Week: Know when is Rose day, Propose, Chocolate, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug, Kiss day and V-day?

This month, the world will celebrate Valentine's Week, beginning with Rose Day, which is on February 7 and ending with Valentine Day on February 14.

The week dedicated to love and passion is almost approaching. This month, the world will celebrate Valentine's Week, beginning with Rose Day on February 7 and ending with the much-anticipated Day on February 14. Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day will be observed by lovers all around the world in the run-up to Valentine's Day. Here's everything you need to know about each day of this week's significance.



Day 1: Rose Day

On this Day, lovers serenade their loved ones with bouquets of red roses, the most popular rose form. Roses and the promise of freshness, fragrance, and the eternal beauty of love that these famous flowers express are the topic of the Day.

Day 2: Propose Day

Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 and is dedicated to all proposals. This is the perfect opportunity to convey your thoughts to your sweetheart or to pop the big question. If you plan to propose, make it a memorable moment by setting up the perfect Day with a present, flowers, and cake, and giving them a time they will never forget.

Day 3: Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day, observed on February 9, is a tribute to and a hope for the relationship to grow sweeter by the minute. Chocolate, long thought to be an aphrodisiac, also represents the power of love and desire.

Day 4: Teddy Day

On February 10, the Day brings back childhood memories of being caressed and gently tucked into bed by one's parents. Teddy bears are lovely teddy animals that evoke feelings of cosiness and happiness. As a result, this Day celebrates all things cute.

Day 5: Promise Day

Promise Day, observed on February 11, emphasises the importance of commitment. On this Day, you formally pledge to being together, going steady, or both, and you keep your word.

Day 6: Hug Day

A hug is more than just a physical gesture. It represents the warmth and protection that love provides. It represents mending and comfort via concrete activities. Hug Day is celebrated on February 12.

Day 7: Kiss Day

On this Day, February 13, partners exchange their first commitment kiss. A kiss that symbolises the vow to stick with you through thick and thin. It represents an enduring dedication to one another.

