Valentine's Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp

Valentine's Day 2023: You use WhatsApp daily to communicate with loved ones by sending photos, videos or voice notes. However, this Valentine's Day, use these 8 WhatsApp features to make your communication even better.

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and there has never been a better time to show your love to someone special. On this occasion, messaging platform WhatsApp has announced eight new features to help you make the day more special for your loved ones.

1) Digital avatars - WhatsApp aid in the creation of digital avatars of yourself. They are customizable and represent your true self. You can use them as stickers while chatting for a more personal touch to your messages.

2) Pin chat - This feature can pin your partner's chart to the top of your WhatsApp list. Android users can do it by tapping the chat, holding it, and then tapping Pin. iPhone users must swipe right on the chat they wish to pin and select the PIN option.

3) Status updates - A romantic proposal for your loved one can also be shared on the messaging platform as a status. The status feature allows you to share text, video, audio, and GIFs that will disappear after 24 hours.

4) Emoji reaction - If you are constantly blamed for not paying enough attention to your partner on Valentine's Day, emojis are the best way to end all such concerns. WhatsApp allows you to respond to your partner's messages with emoji reactions.

5) Custom notification tone - You can set up a custom notification tone for your loved one this Valentine's Day. When they call you, you will get to know it's them. Click on their contact information and change the Alert Tone from Wallpaper to Sound.

6) Live location - If you had planned to meet your partner but could not. WhatsApp allows you to share a person's current location for a limited time to help you find them.

7) Voice messages - If you are away from your partner due to time zones, don't worry. With the voice messages feature, you can send a voice note to your partner or hear them. You can pause and record if you need to collect your thoughts before expressing them to your partner.

8) Polls - Are you puzzled as to what gifts to get your Valentine's this Valentine's Day? On WhatsApp, you can create a poll and seek feedback from your contacts.

Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: Tinder to Hinge, 5 popular dating apps in India

Also read: Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

Also read: Valentines Day 2023: Romantic destinations to celebrate this special day with your partner