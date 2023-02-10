Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp

    Valentine's Day 2023: You use WhatsApp daily to communicate with loved ones by sending photos, videos or voice notes. However, this Valentine's Day, use these 8 WhatsApp features to make your communication even better.
     

    Valentines Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    Valentine's Day is around the corner, and there has never been a better time to show your love to someone special. On this occasion, messaging platform WhatsApp has announced eight new features to help you make the day more special for your loved ones. 

    1) Digital avatars - WhatsApp aid in the creation of digital avatars of yourself. They are customizable and represent your true self. You can use them as stickers while chatting for a more personal touch to your messages.

    2) Pin chat - This feature can pin your partner's chart to the top of your WhatsApp list. Android users can do it by tapping the chat, holding it, and then tapping Pin. iPhone users must swipe right on the chat they wish to pin and select the PIN option.

    3) Status updates - A romantic proposal for your loved one can also be shared on the messaging platform as a status. The status feature allows you to share text, video, audio, and GIFs that will disappear after 24 hours.

    4)  Emoji reaction - If you are constantly blamed for not paying enough attention to your partner on Valentine's Day, emojis are the best way to end all such concerns. WhatsApp allows you to respond to your partner's messages with emoji reactions.

    5) Custom notification tone - You can set up a custom notification tone for your loved one this Valentine's Day. When they call you, you will get to know it's them. Click on their contact information and change the Alert Tone from Wallpaper to Sound.

    6) Live location - If you had planned to meet your partner but could not. WhatsApp allows you to share a person's current location for a limited time to help you find them. 

    7) Voice messages - If you are away from your partner due to time zones, don't worry. With the voice messages feature, you can send a voice note to your partner or hear them. You can pause and record if you need to collect your thoughts before expressing them to your partner.

    8) Polls - Are you puzzled as to what gifts to get your Valentine's this Valentine's Day? On WhatsApp, you can create a poll and seek feedback from your contacts.

    Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: Tinder to Hinge, 5 popular dating apps in India

    Also read: Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

    Also read: Valentines Day 2023: Romantic destinations to celebrate this special day with your partner

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 6:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36999 on Flipkart all details here gcw

    Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you cant buy it know why all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today From specifications price to bank offers know all about it gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    WhatsApp hack: Here's how to read long messages without opening the chat - adt

    WhatsApp hack: Here's how to read long messages without opening the chat

    Apple Watch Series X Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

    Recent Stories

    Hindenburg row SC seeks views of Centre SEBI on mechanism to protect investors interest gcw

    Hindenburg row: SC seeks views of Centre, SEBI on mechanism to protect investors' interest

    Mahindra offering discounts up to Rs 70000 on Mahindra Bolero Neo XUV 300 Check out all details gcw

    Mahindra is offering discounts up to Rs 70,000 on THESE models; Check out all details

    motorsport Formula E: Confetti canons instead of Champagne for Hyderabad podium celebrations-ayh

    Formula E: Confetti canons instead of Champagne for Hyderabad podium celebrations

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach snt

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

    Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14; here's why - adt

    Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14; here's why

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon