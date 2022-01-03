  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPI payment fraud: Here's how you can secure your transactions

     Transactions have gotten more easier since the introduction of this system, but we must be cautious since there is now the danger of fraud due to our reliance on the Internet.

    UPI payment fraud Heres how you can secure your transactions gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Digital transactions have grown fast in recent years and now utilise the United Payments Interface (UPI) on our cellphones with ease. UPI money transmission is also fairly trustworthy because it is fully controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Transactions have gotten more easier since the introduction of this system, but we must be cautious since there is now the danger of fraud due to our reliance on the Internet. As you may be aware, in UPI payments, your cell phone works as a virtual money wallet, making it an ideal target for financial fraud. In such a case, one should use caution when utilising the mobile app for financial operations.

    Here are some steps that can help you to secure your transactions: 

    • Be cautious of links or fake calls: Hackers may give you a link or phone you to request that you download another programme for verification. Never click on such links or respond to such phone calls.
    • Keep updating the UPI App: You should apply updates to the UPI app regularly whenever they become available —updating your phone instals the most recent security updates, making your app safe to use.
    • Notify immediately: If there is a problem with a payment or transaction, report it directly on the UPI app via the Help Center.
    • Protect UPI: Never enable anyone to access your UPI account via a payment app or a bank app. Set up a payment pin using your phone's screen lock password or PIN. Never give them to anybody else.
    • Be cautious of screen sharing applications: Do not let screen sharing apps access UPI apps. Such applications can leak data and pose a serious threat to your passwords and OTPs.
    • Check the registered name on the UPI ID: Before sending money to anyone, be sure you properly check the details. The receiver's registered name displays on the screen as soon as the UPI app scans the QR code or you manually enter the number or VPA for payment. Please double-check the name before completing the purchase. If the money is given to the wrong individual, it will not be returned.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels, grocery, clothing stores

    Also Read | Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022? Details here

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has to say to students who want to succeed in life Read details gcw

    Here's what Tesla CEO Elon Musk has to say to students who want to succeed in life; Read details

    WhatsApp bans 17 dot 5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021 reveals compliance report gcw

    WhatsApp bans 17.5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021, reveals compliance report

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw

    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    Intel Welcome to India IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets after company lauds semiconductor incentives gcw

    'Intel - Welcome to India': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets after company lauds semiconductor incentives

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022 details here gcw

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022? Details here

    Recent Stories

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family - ADT

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family

    From The Batman to Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse Thor Love and Thunder 13 films you should watch out for drb

    'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal gcw

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal

    As COVID cases rise nationwide vaccination for children begins today gcw

    As COVID cases rise, nationwide vaccination for children begins today

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this RCB

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon