WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels, grocery, clothing stores

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is apparently going to launch a new feature that would allow users to look for companies in their area. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to conveniently look for companies nearby by filtering them using a new interface. Users will utilise the functionality to search for hotels, groceries, fashion, and clothes, among other things.

The functionality has been accessible to select individuals in Sao Paulo and will be available to iOS and Android users alike. According to sources, when you search for something on WhatsApp, a new area named 'Businesses Nearby' would appear. It also stated that when you choose a category, the results of company accounts would be sorted based on your selection.

Following the introduction of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.170.12 upgrade, WhatsApp has already revamped the Business Info page. Meanwhile, the company recently deployed a new privacy enhancement that stops unknown contacts from accessing a user's last seen and online status. WhatsApp users will be able to designate their "last seen" status to be visible by everyone, including their contacts, with the exception of a blacklist of certain persons. This new capability is said to be available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

WhatsApp is now adding a new feature to its vanishing messages function that will allow users to specify which messages should be automatically deleted after a set length of time. The company has stated that disappearing messages will now be enabled automatically for all new chats. WhatsApp also gives users more options for how long a message may be retained before being deleted.

