  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels, grocery, clothing stores

    The functionality has been accessible to select individuals in Sao Paulo and will be available to iOS and Android users alike.

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels grocery clothing stores gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 2:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is apparently going to launch a new feature that would allow users to look for companies in their area. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to conveniently look for companies nearby by filtering them using a new interface. Users will utilise the functionality to search for hotels, groceries, fashion, and clothes, among other things.

    The functionality has been accessible to select individuals in Sao Paulo and will be available to iOS and Android users alike. According to sources, when you search for something on WhatsApp, a new area named 'Businesses Nearby' would appear. It also stated that when you choose a category, the results of company accounts would be sorted based on your selection.

    Following the introduction of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.170.12 upgrade, WhatsApp has already revamped the Business Info page. Meanwhile, the company recently deployed a new privacy enhancement that stops unknown contacts from accessing a user's last seen and online status. WhatsApp users will be able to designate their "last seen" status to be visible by everyone, including their contacts, with the exception of a blacklist of certain persons. This new capability is said to be available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

    Also Read | WhatsApp finally rolls out disappearing messages feature; here's all about it

    WhatsApp is now adding a new feature to its vanishing messages function that will allow users to specify which messages should be automatically deleted after a set length of time. The company has stated that disappearing messages will now be enabled automatically for all new chats. WhatsApp also gives users more options for how long a message may be retained before being deleted.

    Also Read | Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries, vegetables via chat

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot Details inside gcw

    Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

    James Webb Space Telescope World largest most powerful space observatory successfully lifts off gcw

    James Webb Space Telescope launch: World's largest, most powerful observatory successfully lifts-off

    NASAs James Webb Space Telescope set to launch from French Guiana today gcw

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope set to launch from French Guiana today

    Vivo V23 Series to launch on January 5 2022 in India Details inside gcw

    Vivo V23 Series to launch on January 5, 2022 in India; Details inside

    Vivo S12 Vivo S12 Pro launched From price to features here is everything about it gcw

    Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launched; From price to features, here is everything about it

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday; here’s what she said

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi-dnm

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test: Marcus Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot Details inside gcw

    Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card-dnm

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon