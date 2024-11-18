Shubman Gill’s romance rumors: Sara Tendulkar to Avneet Kaur, 5 women he was linked with

Shubman Gill has been at the center of several romance rumors, with his name linked to multiple high-profile women, sparking speculation about his love life.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Shubman Gill’s love life has sparked numerous rumors, with the cricketer being linked to several high-profile women, including Bollywood actresses and models, fueling ongoing speculation about his relationships.

 

article_image2

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress and star kid Sara Ali Khan has been frequently linked to Shubman Gill. The rumors started after they were spotted dining together in Mumbai, sparking speculation. Both have stayed tight-lipped, leaving fans wondering about their relationship.

 

article_image3

Ridhima Pandit

Television actress Ridhima Pandit was recently rumored to be romantically involved with Shubman Gill, especially after claims of an impending wedding. However, Ridhima quickly denied the rumors, stating she had never met Gill in person and had no romantic connection with him.

article_image4

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, has been the subject of allegations that she and Shubman Gill are dating. Although neither has acknowledged or denied the connection, rumors were stoked by their social media interactions and appearances together at events.

 


 

article_image5

Sonam Bajwa

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has also been linked to Shubman Gill after the two were seen engaging in playful banter on a talk show. The chemistry between them sparked rumors, but neither has made any official comment about their relationship.

 

article_image6

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur fueled romance rumors with Shubman Gill after sharing a birthday photo with him on Instagram, expressing her pride in his achievements, which led to speculation about their possible romantic connection.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Not Jaiswal or Gill! Ganguly picks 27-year-old batsman as Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket dmn

Not Jaiswal or Gill! Ganguly picks 27-year-old batsman as Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth clash against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead side snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth clash against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead side

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul fit and 'raring to go', Shubman Gill to miss clash due to thumb fracture snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul fit and 'raring to go', Shubman Gill to miss clash due to thumb fracture

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success

Champions Trophy 2025: PoK dropped from 'Trophy Tour' as ICC obliges BCCI's request; see updated schedule snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PoK dropped from 'Trophy Tour' as ICC obliges BCCI's request; see updated schedule

Recent Stories

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next dmn

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women RBA

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women

Tata Tiago Price Drop Upto 1 Lakh November 2024 anr

Tata Motors rolls out discounts of up to Rs 1 Lakh on Tiago; Check

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH) shk

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon