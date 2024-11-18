Shubman Gill’s romance rumors: Sara Tendulkar to Avneet Kaur, 5 women he was linked with

Shubman Gill has been at the center of several romance rumors, with his name linked to multiple high-profile women, sparking speculation about his love life.

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress and star kid Sara Ali Khan has been frequently linked to Shubman Gill. The rumors started after they were spotted dining together in Mumbai, sparking speculation. Both have stayed tight-lipped, leaving fans wondering about their relationship.

Ridhima Pandit

Television actress Ridhima Pandit was recently rumored to be romantically involved with Shubman Gill, especially after claims of an impending wedding. However, Ridhima quickly denied the rumors, stating she had never met Gill in person and had no romantic connection with him.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, has been the subject of allegations that she and Shubman Gill are dating. Although neither has acknowledged or denied the connection, rumors were stoked by their social media interactions and appearances together at events.



Sonam Bajwa

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has also been linked to Shubman Gill after the two were seen engaging in playful banter on a talk show. The chemistry between them sparked rumors, but neither has made any official comment about their relationship.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur fueled romance rumors with Shubman Gill after sharing a birthday photo with him on Instagram, expressing her pride in his achievements, which led to speculation about their possible romantic connection.

