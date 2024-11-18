'Mujhe Chedo Mat': Diljit Dosanjh promises to STOP singing songs about alcohol IF....

Singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Ahmedabad on Sunday, challenging governments to proclaim all states 'dry states'. He promised to quit singing songs about alcohol as soon as it was over. Diljit said that no one objects when Bollywood actors advertise alcohol.

Diljit said, “Today also I won’t sing such songs. It’s very easy for me to tweak the songs. Main khud sharab nahi peeta. It’s very easy for me. Lekin Bollywood ke jo kalakaar hai woh sharab ki advertisment karte hai, Diljit Dosanjh advertisement nahi karta. Aap mujhe chedo mat. Main jahan jata hoon chup karke apna programme karta hoon, chala jata hoon. Aap kyu chedh rahe ho mujhe?"

Diljit has stated that he will cease performing songs about alcohol if the government implements a statewide ban on it. “Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Hosakta yeh? Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi hue the. Kya baatein kar rahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte," he said.

Diljit remarked that he sings numerous religious songs, but no one knows about them. The singer then made a unique "offer" and said, “Jahan jahan mere show hai wahan wahan aap ek din ke liye dry day ghoshith kardo, main sharaab ka gaana nahi gaunga. It’s very easy for me. Again I’m telling you, it’s easy for me to tweak songs. Main koi naya kalakaar thodei hoon ki aap usko yeh bologe ki ‘Yeh yeh yeh gaana nahi gasakta’ aur main bolunga, ‘Arre main kya karunga’? Main gaane ko tweak kardunga, gaana change hojayega aur utna hi maza ayega."

For the uninitiated, the Punjabi singer-actor was handed a warning instructing him not to perform songs at the event that encourage drinking, drugs, or violence. The warning further warns Dosanjh not to "use children" on his show. It further stated that loud noises and flashing lights during the event are detrimental to youngsters.

The District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy, issued the notification in response to a representation from a Chandigarh resident.

