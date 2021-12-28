Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022? Details here

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is said to be planning the debut of iPhone models without a SIM card slot by September 2022. Earlier this week, the Brazilian website Blog do iPhone reported that iPhone 15 Pro versions debuting in 2023 may not include a real SIM card slot. According to a new MacRumors rumour, Apple has advised major US carriers to brace themselves for the arrival of eSIM-only devices in September 2022.

Apple is likely to remove the actual SIM card slot beginning with select iPhone 14 models, rather than several iPhone 15 units, as previously believed. It is also said that two eSIM cards would be supported, ensuring dual SIM capabilities. The removal of the SIM card port may further improve water resistance.

The iPhone 14 will offer up to 2 TB of storage. Apple will employ QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone, boosting capacity to 2 TB as storage technologies advance. Apple is also said to be working on a 48MP camera lens for the iPhone next year, with a periscope lens following in 2023. These iPhone camera developments will help Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision grow its market share, revenue, and profit over the next two years. The 48MP camera will be unique to iPhone 14 Pro versions and will be capable of shooting 8K video. 8K movies would be suitable for viewing on Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset, which is planned to be launched next year.

Apple iPhones have long been considered as having one of the best phone photography experiences available. For example, the newest iPhone 13 Pro models offer a 'cinematic mode,' which attempts to replicate the "rack focus" method. It simply allows consumers to effortlessly transfer their focus from one issue to another.