Caught on camera: Moment Israel strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah media chief Mohammed Afif (WATCH)

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday rocked central Beirut, killing Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief.

Caught on camera: Moment Israel strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah media chief Mohammed Afif (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday rocked central Beirut, killing Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief. The target was a building housing the Lebanese branch of the Syrian Ba'ath Party in the Ras al-Nabaa neighborhood. Hezbollah is yet to officially confirm Afif's death.

A viral video captured the precise moment the airstrike struck, igniting an explosion that reduced the building to rubble. Footage shared by Iran's state-run IRNA depicted a scene of utter devastation, with debris scattered across the neighborhood.

Civil defense teams could be seen combing through the wreckage, searching for survivors amidst the ruins.

Afif was a prominent figure in Hezbollah, known for his media handling and high-profile press briefings following Israeli attacks. Recently, he had boldly declared that Hezbollah was prepared for an enduring confrontation with Israel. His death comes just weeks after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s top leader, in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Also read: Where did $824 billion go? Pentagon's shocking audit disaster sparks 'here comes DOGE' reactions in US

The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that Sunday's airstrike killed one person and injured three others in Ras al-Nabaa. The targeted building had also been a refuge for displaced individuals from southern Lebanon, emphasizing the escalating human cost of the conflict.

A separate Israeli assault in Beirut's Mar Elias neighborhood targeted a vehicle, resulting in at least two deaths. The densely packed area, home to many displaced residents, was engulfed in flames, further compounding the chaos.

Israel's military operations in Lebanon have intensified dramatically since September, focusing on Hezbollah strongholds in southern and eastern regions and the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Lebanese health ministry reports a staggering toll, with over 3,800 fatalities and nearly 15,000 injuries since the surge in hostilities began.

