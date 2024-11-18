'It pains deeply': Pawan Kalyan condemns deaths of two minor Hindu girls in Pakistan; check details

The Deputy Chief Minister's statement was in response to a post by "INSIGHT UK," a social movement advocating for British Hindus and Indians. The organization shared details of the incident highlighting the fear it has instilled in the Hindu community in Pakistan's Tharparkar region.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday (November 17) expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the tragic deaths of two Hindu girls in Pakistan's Islamkot area. The victims are identified as Hema (15) and Venti (17) and were found hanging from a tree, sparking widespread fear and anger among the local Hindu community.

Taking to X, Pawan Kalyan condemned the incident and highlighted the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh. "It pains a lot to see our Hindu sisters in Pakistan going through such atrocities and losing their lives. Every time I see such news about the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh, it pains me deeply. I pray for Hema and Venti's departed souls with tears," he wrote on X.

The Deputy Chief Minister's statement was in response to a post by "INSIGHT UK," a social movement advocating for British Hindus and Indians. The organization shared details of the incident highlighting the fear it has instilled in the Hindu community in Pakistan's Tharparkar region. "In Islamkot, Tharparkar, a tragic incident occurred where two young Hindu girls, Hema and Venti, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree. This event has instilled a state of fear in the local area. Hindus across the world are outraged and concerned over the safety and rights of Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan who face relentless persecution from Islamists," the group posted on X.

This incident has drawn massive criticism over the perceived inaction of international organizations. Insight UK questioned the silence of global bodies such as the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the rights violations against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan.

This tragic development follows a series of similar incidents in the region, including recent attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh's Chittagong. Earlier this month, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned such attacks and urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of its Hindu population, stressing that such actions exacerbate communal tensions.

