Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after quitting AAP [WATCH]

New Delhi: Former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Galot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters on Monday (Nov 18), a day after quitting AAP. He was welcomed to the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders.

In his initial remarks following the switch, Gahlot stated, "This decision was not an easy one for me. I have been with the AAP since its inception during Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement and have dedicated myself to serving Delhi as both an MLA and a minister."

Gahlot addressed reporters, saying, "Some might assume this was an overnight decision or the result of pressure. However, I want to make it clear that I have never made a decision under pressure," firmly dismissing claims that federal investigative agencies influenced his move.

Gahlot on Sunday resigned from primary membership of the party, citing what he described as the "grave challenges" that AAP is facing. In his resignation letter to AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot expressed concern over the current direction of the party and the difficulties it is encountering in maintaining unity and focus on its core principles.

"There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi...It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party," he citied in his letter to Kejriwal.

He further stated that the continuous tussle between the Delhi government and the central government has hindered the city’s progress. “It is now clear that if the Delhi government spends most of its time fighting with the Centre, real progress for Delhi is not possible,” Gahlot added.

In his concluding remarks to Kejriwal, Gahlot said, "I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. Which is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party."

"I wish you the best for your health and future. I also thank all my party colleagues and well-wishers for their wishes and kindness throughout my journey," he concluded.

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, cites 'awkward' controversies as reason in letter to Kejriwal

Latest Videos