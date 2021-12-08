TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, PUBG, Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021; Check list

According to the research, first-time instals stay unchanged, increasing 0.5 per cent year on year across the App Store and Google Play to 143.6 billion in 2021 from 142.9 billion in 2020.

TikTok was the most downloaded and highest-grossing app in 2021, according to Sensor Tower statistics. This year, it was also the most downloaded programme on the Apple App Store, with 745.9 million installations totalling 745.9 million across both app stores. Despite a 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop from 980.7 million installations in 2020, the short-video app remains popular internationally. TikTok is still prohibited in India for security reasons. In the total downloads category, TikTok was followed by Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. YouTube achieved second place in the Software Store because, unlike its Android equivalent, the app does not come pre-installed.

With around 500.9 million installations, Facebook was the most downloaded app category on Google Play. The app will have around 624.9 million instals across both markets, a decrease of 12 per cent from 707.8 million last year.

As predicted, none of the Meta-owned applications made the top-grossing apps (global) list, owing to the company's lack of in-app purchase capabilities. TikTok tops the list of the highest-grossing apps, followed by YouTube, Piccoma, Tinder, and Disney Plus. On Google Play, the most money was made by Google One, Piccoma, Disney Plus, TikTok, and HBO Max.

PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Genshin Impact, Coin Master, and Roblox are among the top-grossing titles on the App Store and Google Play this year. Top downloaded games include Garena Free Fire, Subway Surfers, PUBG Mobile, and Roblox. Overall, app expenditure on the App Store and Google Play is expected to reach $133 billion.