Not Jaiswal or Gill! Ganguly picks 27-year-old batsman as Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket

Sourav Ganguly believes Rishabh Pant will be India's key player in the upcoming series against Australia and in Test cricket overall.

First Published Nov 18, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

As India prepares for the first Test against Australia, set to begin on December 22 in Perth, the team's primary concern is Virat Kohli's recent batting form. Kohli, who struggled during the Test series against New Zealand, is expected to be a key player in Australia. With captain Rohit Sharma on paternity leave and Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury, India's hopes for a strong batting performance largely rest on Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been India’s highest run-scorer in Tests this year.

Despite these expectations, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed doubts about whether Jaiswal or Gill will be Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket. In an interview with RevSportz, Ganguly backed Rishabh Pant as Kohli's natural heir in the longer format. He pointed to Pant's remarkable performances in challenging conditions in Australia, England, and South Africa, stating there’s no doubt that Pant has the potential to become India’s best-ever Test wicketkeeper and one of the team’s top batters in the format.

Although Pant has yet to make a significant impact in white-ball cricket, Ganguly emphasized his crucial role in India’s recent Test successes, particularly in the last two series against Australia. Ganguly believes that Pant’s performances will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s fortunes in the upcoming series against Australia.

"His special ability. He still needs to evolve and figure out his game in white-ball cricket. But in red ball, he is just fantastic. Look at the innings he has played in England, Australia and South Africa, and you will know he is a generational talent in red-ball cricket. He is India’s next-best red-ball batter after Kohli, and could have a huge impact in the series," Ganguly said.

Looking ahead to Kohli's own form, Ganguly is optimistic. The former captain believes that Kohli will regain his best form in Australia, a place where he has historically excelled. Kohli scored four centuries during India’s 2014 tour and another century in the 2018 series. With the favorable conditions in Australia, Ganguly expects Kohli to shine and make his final series in the country memorable.
 

