Meet India's richest actress: 'NO' Its not Aishwarya Rai or Deepika Padukone

The co-owner of an IPL team and a popular actress from the 90s is India's richest actress. Let's explore her net worth.

Actresses amass significant wealth through film salaries, investments, and endorsements. India's richest actress boasts a net worth of Rs. 4,600 crore. This title doesn't belong to Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, or Alia Bhatt.

The co-owner of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team and a prominent 90s Bollywood actress holds the title. According to the 2024 Hurun Rich List, Juhi Chawla's net worth is Rs. 4,600 crore.

In 2008, Juhi Chawla partnered with Shah Rukh Khan to acquire the Kolkata Knight Riders. They co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment. Reports indicate substantial investments in real estate by Chawla and her businessman husband, Jay Mehta.

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla's business partner, tops the 2024 Hurun Rich List with Rs. 7,300 crore. Other notable actors on the list include Hrithik Roshan (Rs. 2,000 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs. 1,600 crore), and Karan Johar (Rs. 1,400 crore).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the second richest Indian actress, with an estimated net worth of Rs. 850 crore. Priyanka Chopra ranks third with Rs. 650 crore, earned through films, startups, production, and endorsements.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone hold the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, having earned substantial amounts through investments. Alia Bhatt's net worth is Rs. 550 crore, while Deepika Padukone's is approximately Rs. 500 crore.

