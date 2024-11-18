Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Actor skips wishing daughter Aaradhya on 13th birthday

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

Aaradhya turned 13 years on 16th November, however Abhishek Bachchan skipped wishing her on social media. He even skipped wishing Aishwarya Rai on her birthday. Divorce rumours have been strife as Abhishek 'liked' a post on grey divorce on Instagram. Though neither parties have commented, these actions add fuel to the already ripe buzz

Abhishek and Aishwarya's Troubled Relationship

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship has been under intense scrutiny for years. Once regarded as a glamorous power couple, reports now suggest a looming separation. Various speculations have emerged, including claims that their family members, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, are allegedly involved in the tensions between the pair

Extramarital Affair Rumors

The situation worsened further when rumors of Abhishek's extramarital affair with his "Dasvi" co-star, Nimrat Kaur, began circulating. The speculation added fuel to the fire, with many wondering if this was a contributing factor to the couple's alleged split. These reports have continued to cloud the couple's public image, intensifying the media's focus on their personal lives

Focus on Daughter Aaradhya

Despite the turmoil in their marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya are said to be refraining from a legal separation for the sake of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The young girl, who turned 13 on November 16, 2024, has been a source of unity for the couple. However, the absence of any public birthday wishes from both parents has raised questions about their current relationship status

Abhishek's Social Media Behavior

Abhishek Bachchan has long been known for being private about his personal life. While he frequently shares heartfelt posts for friends and family members on their birthdays, he chose to remain silent on social media when it came to his wife and daughter. His social media silence on such significant occasions has sparked curiosity and led to much speculation about his marriage

Skipping Aishwarya's Birthday Wishes

In a surprising move, Abhishek did not wish Aishwarya Rai on her recent birthday, a gesture that attracted significant attention. His absence from this occasion was puzzling, as he has always posted warm birthday messages for his wife in the past. The lack of a public wish raised eyebrows, considering the couple’s once-shared social media moments

Aaradhya's Birthday Without Wishes

On November 16, 2024, Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 13th birthday. Yet, neither of her parents shared a post on social media to commemorate the day, which was notably out of character for Abhishek. He has consistently wished his daughter in the past, making this silence particularly strange, further fueling rumors of discord within the family

