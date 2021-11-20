After assurances to curb 'immoral' content, Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for fourth time

The ban was imposed and lifted for the fourth time in the last 15 months by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Following promises from the famous Chinese video-sharing website that it will regulate the distribution of immoral content, Pakistan's media regulatory authority lifted a ban on shooting videos app TikTok again on Friday, this time after four months. The ban was imposed and lifted for the fourth time in the last 15 months by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Pakistan originally stopped TikTok, a popular app among Pakistani youths and young adults, in October 2020 in response to significant complaints about allegedly "immoral, filthy, and vulgar" material on the platform.

According to a tweet from the regulatory office, TikTok has promised Pakistan that it would likewise prohibit users who submit "unlawful content." The app, which China's ByteDance owns, has been downloaded about 39 million times in Pakistan. Pakistan, which has close ties with China, has urged TikTok to create an efficient framework for controlling illegal content. Over the years, Pakistan has also submitted hundreds of complaints to Facebook and Twitter regarding material, arguing that it is objectionable and potentially derogatory to Islam, illegal in Pakistan.

Pakistan banned YouTube in 2008 due to videos featuring the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims consider any bodily representation of Islam's Prophet to be blasphemy.

Also Read | TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app globally in October 2021 with 57 mn installations

Meanwhile, TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world in October 2021, according to Sensor Tower, with over 57 million installations. The short-video platform garnered the most downloads (17%) in Douyin, China, followed by the United States (11 percent ). TikTok was formerly quite popular in India, but it is now forbidden because to security concerns. TikTok was followed by Meta-owned (formerly Facebook) products Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, which ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively. According to studies, Telegram was the fifth most downloaded app in the world last month.