Anupamaa in trouble? Rupali Ganguly's hit TV show grabs headline after cameraperson's death on sets

The Aarey Police have filed an FIR against the electrical contractor working on Anupamaa's sets for suspected carelessness. According to the All India Cine Workers Association, a camera attendant on the set of the famous TV drama Anupamaa died of electrocution earlier this week.

"Anupamaa" is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the name of Director's Kut Productions and stars Rupali Ganguly. It airs daily on the TV station Star Plus and is available online on Disney+ Hotstar.

According to Suresh Gupta, head of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a camera attendant called Vineet Kumar Mandal died because there were "no safety measures" on the set here.

When PTI approached the producers for comment, they did not respond.

“Vineet Kumar Mandal was a camera attendant, who was on duty on the sets of the show ‘Anupamaa’, died due to electrocution on November 14 at 9.30 pm. There are no safety measures in place for our workers. It’s sad that such instances happen with workers. They didn’t want this news to come out fearing an FIR against the producers," Gupta told PTI, claiming the show’s production continued on November 14 despite Mandal’s death.

The Aarey Police has registered an FIR against the electrical contractor for negligence, a police official said.

“After the death of Vineet Kumar Mandal (32) on November 14, we registered a case against the electrical contractor under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, including negligence. No arrests have been made so far and further investigation is underway," the official added.

AICWA, founded in 2016, is a trade union organisation comprised of daily wage labourers, actors, stunt performers, and choreographers, among others. It has more than a lakh members across India.

