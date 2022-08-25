Reliance Jio may introduce its 5G service on this date; here's what we know

Jio recently announced that it had completed its 5G coverage planning in 1,000 Indian cities. Jio 5G is expected to launch in only 13 cities at first.

Reliance Jio will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29. The corporate giant has not revealed any details about the meeting's agenda; however, it is speculated that the much-anticipated Jio 5G service and JioPhone 5G could be launched on this date.

Mukesh Ambani's telecom company has been working on 5G services for some time now. Jio 5G is expected to launch in only 13 cities at first. As per reports, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow may be included. Jio was the highest bidder in the recent spectrum auction, particularly in the 700Hz band.

Following a few media reports, the Jio Phone 5G is expected to cost around Rs 12,000 in India. You can buy after making a down payment of Rs 2,500. The balance can be paid in equal monthly instalments. This new 5G phone, like the Jio Phone Next, is expected to include bundled data and unlimited calling benefits.

The new Jio Phone 5G will be equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+IPS LCD with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The new phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This phone is expected to have a dual-camera setup in the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a two-megapixel macro lens. Following media reports, the front camera has eight-megapixel sensors for taking selfies. The Jio Phone 5G will likely run the same Android software the company developed in collaboration with Google.

