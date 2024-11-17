Kerala: UDF aligning with communal forces fearing election defeat, says BJP state chief K Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran has criticized the UDF, accusing them of aligning with communal forces like the Popular Front of India (PFI) in anticipation of electoral defeat. He questioned whether the Congress would reject votes from such groups and claimed the party has lost its identity.
 

First Published Nov 17, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Sunday (Nov 17) launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of aligning with communal forces as they face the prospect of electoral defeat. Surendran criticized Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for remaining silent about his meeting with leaders of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). He challenged the Congress to declare whether they are willing to forgo votes from communal groups.

65,000 pilgrims at Sabarimala on Vrischikam 1; Priest urges devotees to protect sanctity of shrine's premises

Surendran alleged that Congress offices are filled with PFI leaders and claimed that both the party’s candidate and opposition leader are closely associated with them. He further accused the Congress of facilitating the spread of the Waqf Board’s influence and described Satheesan’s actions as anti-national. 

"For the sake of a few votes, the Congress is betraying the country by joining hands with those who harm national unity," Surendran said.

The BJP state chief also dismissed rumours about the party's councilors switching to Congress, calling them baseless. He said that the reality will become clear after the elections. Surendran also remarked that Sandeep's visit to Panakkad was a positive move and called Congress's hopes of seizing control of the Palakkad municipality a "mere dream."

Meanwhile, former BJP leader Sandeep Varier officially joined the Congress party on Saturday (Nov 16) and was welcomed by senior Congress leaders, including KPCC President K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, at the KPCC office in Palakkad.

Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Muslim League leaders a day after joining Congress

